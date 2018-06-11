Memphis teen honored with writing award at Carnegie Hall

Osarugue Otebele is one of 16 selected for the Gold Medal Portfolio (Source: Alliance for Young Artists & Writers)

A Memphis student was honored at the National Medalists in the 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards on Thursday at the Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Osarugue Otebele, 16, is one of 16 students that was selected to receive the Gold Medal Portfolio, which includes a $10 thousand scholarship, for her writing portfolio she submitted.

This year, a record-breaking 346,000 works of art and writing were submitted for judging at the regional level in the awards, spanning the program’s 29 categories.

As a National Medalist, the high school senior joins the ranks of alumni including Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Sylvia Plath, Stephen King, Lena Dunham, and Zac Posen, who received recognition in the Awards when they were teens.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the nation’s longest running and most prestigious recognition and scholarship program for creative teens, presented by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.