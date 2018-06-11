13-year-old’s shopping spree wish granted

Victoria received her life's wish thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Source: Make-A-Wish)

A 13-year-old girl who is battling a critical illness got the surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Victoria loves shopping, makeup, shoes, and purses. She's also never been outside Memphis.

So her life's wish was to go on a shopping spree in New York City.

When she arrived at Holland Photography studio, she was not expecting her wish to come true.

The studio treated her to her own special photo shoot. When the shoot was over, she got on an airplane and went to New York for a week-long shopping spree!

While there, she went to Apple Store, Abercrombie and Fitch, and many more of her favorite stores.

Make-A-Wish Mid-South sponsors, Bristol-Myers Squibb made it possible for her to go.

