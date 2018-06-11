31 indicted following year long undercover drug investigation

Some of the people arrested in the TBI drug bust. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Some of the people arrested in the TBI drug bust. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A year-long undercover drug investigation in Lauderdale County resulted in indictments for 31 people.

"What this was, was law enforcement going out and getting drug dealers regardless of being big fish or small fish," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent TJ Jordan said.

TBI joined forces with Ripley Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to round up the people accused of leading a drug ring.

Investigators said they bought crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and illegally diverted prescription pills from the drug ring.

"This is the thing: When you've got drugs, a lot of time you've got guns; when you've got guns, you've got violence," Jordan said.

Of the 31 indicted suspects, 23 of them are currently behind bars. The remaining eight suspects have active warrants out for their arrests.

"These are serious cases. They're going to carry serious sentences, and they'll be seriously prosecuted," District Attorney Mark Davidson said. "We are dedicated to combating the opioid epidemic and illegal drugs with aggressive law enforcement and prosecution, and these cases are a reflection of that commitment.”

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.