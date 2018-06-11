Corky's BBQ plans to add 15 restaurants

Corky’s BBQ plans to add 15 new locations over the span of three years after a partnership with Dobbs Equity Partners LLC.

“Our business has grown significantly since the first restaurant opened on Poplar Avenue in 1984. While we are a family business, we have come to know and respect the Dobbs family and are confident that the individual strengths of our two long-time Memphis families combined will take Corky’s to the next level. Our management team and employees have enabled Corky’s to enjoy 19 consecutive years of growth. We plan to continue this trend by partnering with the Dobbs family,” said Andy Woodman, co-owner Corky’s BBQ.

Since its opening 35 years ago, Corky’s has been serving up barbecue in Memphis. Corky’s has grown from one small restaurant in East Memphis to four full-service restaurants in the Memphis area, two outlets inside Memphis Kroger locations, and four franchise locations outside of Memphis.

Although the locations are not made clear yet, they believe the expansion will lead to more revenue.

In addition, Corky’s plans to add 15-20 new stores in Texas.

