WWE star claims things were stolen at Memphis hotel

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WWE's Rusev claims his belongings were stolen at Sheraton in Memphis. (Source: WWE) WWE's Rusev claims his belongings were stolen at Sheraton in Memphis. (Source: WWE)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A WWE star claims his belongings were stolen from a Memphis hotel.

WWE's Rusev took to Twitter to say the money from his wallet and his wife's camera were both stolen from Sheraton.

Rusev and his wife Lana (also a WWE performer) are in town for Tuesday night's SmackDown Live event at FedExForum.

WMC Action News 5 has reached out to WWE and Sheraton for comment.

