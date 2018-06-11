WWE star claims things were stolen at Memphis hotel

WWE's Rusev claims his belongings were stolen at Sheraton in Memphis. (Source: WWE)

A WWE star claims his belongings were stolen from a Memphis hotel.

WWE's Rusev took to Twitter to say the money from his wallet and his wife's camera were both stolen from Sheraton.

Thank you @sheratonhotels Memphis for “cleaning” the room and stealing my wife camera and my money from my wallet — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 11, 2018

Rusev and his wife Lana (also a WWE performer) are in town for Tuesday night's SmackDown Live event at FedExForum.

WMC Action News 5 has reached out to WWE and Sheraton for comment.

