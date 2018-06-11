Security guard, bar patrons arrested following fight at Downtown Memphis bar

Three people went to jail after two security guards and two bar patrons got into a fist fight at a Downtown Memphis bar Sunday, Memphis Police Department said.

The fight happened at Purple Haze after security guards William Bergschicker and Terrance Colbert tried to escort Eddie Brooks out of the club for violating club rules.

Investigators said Brooks pushed Bergschicker. Then, his cousin Latasha Brooks jumped in, choking Bergschicker and Colbert. After that, the four started to fist fight and Bergschicker and Colbert pushed Eddie and Latasha toward the back door.

A witness told police she was sitting at the bar when the fight broke out. She said she is 3-4 months pregnant and she was hit in the stomach. First responders examined her; she decided to go to the hospital for further evaluation later.

The fight continued into the street until officers broke it up. Colbert was not hurt.

Bergschicker left with bite mark injuries. He was then taken to jail on an outstanding warrant for violating probation.

Both Eddie and Latasha were arrested for aggravated assault.

