Amazon looking for workers in Memphis

Watch WMC5's live coverageMore >>
Watch WMC5's live coverageMore >>
A former PTO president has been indicted after she used organization funds for personal use.More >>
A former PTO president has been indicted after she used organization funds for personal use.More >>
A 62-year-old grandmother, Leimome Cheeks, is facing serious child abuse and neglect charges for what she allegedly did in Memphis over the weekend.More >>
A 62-year-old grandmother, Leimome Cheeks, is facing serious child abuse and neglect charges for what she allegedly did in Memphis over the weekend.More >>
An Amazon Fulfillment Center is coming to Memphis and they are hiring.More >>
An Amazon Fulfillment Center is coming to Memphis and they are hiring.More >>
The City of Memphis said it will stop treating sewage from Horn Lake as a part of a Memphis-first strategy.More >>
The City of Memphis said it will stop treating sewage from Horn Lake as a part of a Memphis-first strategy.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
"This is, by far, the worst thing I've seen in law enforcement in my career," Investigator Ray Boggs said of the Sherry Johnson murder case, which sent a chill through the Stone County community.More >>
"This is, by far, the worst thing I've seen in law enforcement in my career," Investigator Ray Boggs said of the Sherry Johnson murder case, which sent a chill through the Stone County community.More >>
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.More >>
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.More >>
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.More >>
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>