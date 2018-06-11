Amazon looking for workers in Memphis

An Amazon Fulfillment Center is coming to Memphis and they are hiring.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center is looking to hire Maintenance Technicians, Robotics, and Building Management positions.

All applicants must register and apply here before Wednesday, June 13.

Interviews will be scheduled based upon your knowledge, skills and experience as they relate to position you are applying for.

For more information, please contact (901) 636-7910.

