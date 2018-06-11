DeSoto County asks for extra security in light of school shootings

DeSoto County Superintendent will propose a $310 million dollar budget Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The budget includes more officers in schools and salary increases for teachers and staff.

Superintendent Cory Uselton says recent school shootings are behind the extra security needs.

If the proposal is approved, the school board will provide the money.

But city and county governments must approve the extra numbers.

