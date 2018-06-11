Man wearing fake beard robs Family Dollar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man wearing fake beard robs Family Dollar

(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning around 8:30.

The robbery happened at the Family Dollar on Winchester Road.

The suspects are a man and a woman. Investigators said the pair robbed the business at gunpoint and ran with the money from the cash registers.

Police say the man was wearing a fake beard and a FedEx hoodie.

