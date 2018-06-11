Man uses fake credit card at Mid-South Kroger - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man uses fake credit card at Mid-South Kroger

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Bartlett Police Department) (Source: Bartlett Police Department)
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

Bartlett Police Department is searching for a man that used a fake credit card at the Kroger on Kirby-Whitten.

The suspect drove away in a white Audi A4.

If you have any information, please call detectives at 901-385-5529.

