Thieves steal 4-year-old's birthday money

Men caught on camera breaking into Olive Branch cars in the middle of the night. (Source: Submitted)

Olive Branch residents hope newly released surveillance video can help them rid their streets of some potentially dangerous criminals.

"It scared me. I have a daughter that comes in and I do not like that she comes in at night. I make her come in earlier than most people do because of that," Olive Branch resident Kim McIntosh said.

She was shocked when her neighbor asked her to look at her surveillance video. The video shows two guys at her neighbor's cars.

"We walk outside and my car door was popped open--whole thing has been ransacked," McIntosh said.

The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said her husband did not lock his car and the crooks got $300 in cash that was earmarked to pay for her 4-year-old son's birthday party.

The crooks also got a debit card. Investigators said they tried to use that card at a Memphis convenience store, but the transaction failed.

"Right now they are hurting a 4-year-old boy. It’s not fair to him for what they're doing to him."

The neighbors said several cars have been broken into in their neighborhood.

"We don't feel safe. We don't feel safe," McIntosh said.

The video shows one of the suspects is wearing gloves. The other one has something in his hand that looks like a gun.

They are walking casually. Neighbors said they think that means the crooks have committed similar crimes before.

The crooks left in a small black car.

If you know who the thieves are, call DeSoto County CrimeStoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

