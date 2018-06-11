Teen killed while walking home with boyfriend - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teen killed while walking home with boyfriend

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

A teen was shot and killed in West Memphis as she walked home with her boyfriend, West Memphis Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened on South 15th Street on Saturday night.

Witnesses reported hearing around eight shots.

The teen's boyfriend was also injured in the shooting.

Nobody has been arrested for the shooting, and West Memphis Police Department has not released any information about possible suspects.

