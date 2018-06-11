Teen killed while walking home with boyfriend

The woman nearly killed by a drunk driver two years ago said she's angry that his sentence is so short.More >>
Olive Branch residents hope newly released surveillance video can help them rid their streets of some potentially dangerous criminals.More >>
A teen was shot and killed in West Memphis as she walked home with her boyfriend, West Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
A 62-year-old grandmother, Leimome Cheeks, is facing serious child abuse and neglect charges for what she allegedly did in Memphis over the weekend.More >>
A former PTO president has been indicted after she used organization funds for personal use.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
