12-year-old girl dies after accidental shooting

A 12-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting in Frayser on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened sometime near 8 a.m. at Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Street.

Police believe the shooting happened accidentally while the girl was inside her parents' vehicle near an unsecured gun.

It's unclear who pulled the trigger.

The girl was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, where she later died.

