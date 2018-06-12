Truck crash blocks Hwy 72 in Marshall Co.

The crash sent debris across the road and median. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A truck crash in Marshall County is backing up traffic Tuesday morning.

One of the trucks' trailers split open, flinging the products inside all over the median.

The crash happened on Highway 72 near Goodman Road.

It's unclear how the crash happened or when the debris will be cleared.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.