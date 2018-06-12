School rallies together after teen killed in crash

Zach Kothe was killed in a crash Sunday night. (Source: Instagram)

Briarcrest Christian School is rallying together after the loss of a student.

High school junior Zach Kothe was killed in a car accident on Reid Hooker Road Sunday night.

Police say the car Kothe was in was engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

The school will hold a prayer service to honor Kothe's life Tuesday evening at Sparks Chapel beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the school released a statement saying in part:

"Our hearts are broken and our entire student body mourns the loss of our student, teammate and dear friend."

