School rallies together after teen killed in crash

Tom Lee Park is set to get a $45 million makeover.More >>
Tom Lee Park is set to get a $45 million makeover.More >>
Someone shot a Memphis mail carrier Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Postal Service.More >>
Someone shot a Memphis mail carrier Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Postal Service.More >>
Dozens of Tennessee farmers are urging the state's U.S. House delegation to oppose President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.More >>
Dozens of Tennessee farmers are urging the state's U.S. House delegation to oppose President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.More >>
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is complete!More >>
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is complete!More >>
Batesville Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the area.More >>
Batesville Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the area.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.More >>
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.More >>
The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.More >>