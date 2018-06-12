School rallies together after teen killed in crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

School rallies together after teen killed in crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Zach Kothe was killed in a crash Sunday night. (Source: Instagram) Zach Kothe was killed in a crash Sunday night. (Source: Instagram)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Briarcrest Christian School is rallying together after the loss of a student. 

High school junior Zach Kothe was killed in a car accident on Reid Hooker Road Sunday night. 

Police say the car Kothe was in was engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. 

The school will hold a prayer service to honor Kothe's life Tuesday evening at Sparks Chapel beginning at 5:30 p.m. 

In a Facebook post, the school released a statement saying in part: 

"Our hearts are broken and our entire student body mourns the loss of our student, teammate and dear friend."

