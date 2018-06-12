WWE stars share stories with Memphis kids in effort to stop bullying

WWE superstar Mandy Rose says she was bullied by her brothers as a child. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

WWE superstars spoke to children in Memphis to preach the dangers of bullying and how to treat others with respect.

Mandy Rose, Tye Dillinger, Shelton Benjamin, Sin Cara, and Dasha Fuentes spoke at the Boys and Girls Club as part of the Be a STAR program to prevent bullying.

Each WWE star shared their own experiences with bullying, like Rose, who was teased by her siblings about her weight.

"I remember being bullied by my own family members, my brothers," Rose said. "They called me fat-so when I was little, and hamburgers. So, you may think it's funny, but it's one of those things where I grew up thinking, 'I don't want to be fat,' and that gave me a little bit of a complex, and maybe that's why I got into fitness and bodybuilding and health and all that."

Dillinger had a much different experience, but said he's learned from it.

"I actually did a little bit of bullying growing up. I was on the other side," he said. "I made jokes and I laughed and when certain people laughed at other people, I joined in. It took me a while to grow up."

Dillinger said campaigns like Be a STAR weren't readily available when he was growing up, but he's glad children have a resource to help them navigate their way through bullying.

"I think it's something that needs to be brought to the forefront of how things are kind of moving along today in society in general," Dillinger said. "I think it's becoming a growing issue and I'm glad that we're able to voice our opinions as WWE superstars and be a part of Be a STAR rallies and actually fight back against bullies."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.