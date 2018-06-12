3 injured in Batesville shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3 injured in Batesville shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
BATESVILLE, MS (WMC) -

Batesville Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the area.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday night on Noble Street.

Police say three people were shot. All three victims were taken to the hospital; two were later released. 

Investigators found five guns on the scene, with three of them being stolen. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

If you have any information call Batesville Police Department at 662-563-5653.

