USPS employee shot during attempted carjacking

Picture of the suspect's car. (Source: USPS)

A Memphis mail carrier was shot Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Overton Crossing Street and Frayser Boulevard.

USPS said the mail carrier was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooter wanted to carjack the mail carrier.

USPS plans to release more information, including surveillance video of the suspect later Tuesday afternoon.

USPS is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the criminal(s).

