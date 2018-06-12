Tom Lee Park to receive $45M makeover

Tom Lee Park is set to get a $45 million makeover.

The project, which is still in the early stages, will take more than two years to complete, according to Memphis River Parks Foundation.

Upgrades include adding more trees and hills to the park, along with on-street parking on Riverside Drive.

Memphis River Parks Foundation is currently working to raise part of the funds it will take to revolutionize the park.

