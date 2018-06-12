Tom Lee Park to receive $45M makeover - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tom Lee Park to receive $45M makeover

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Tom Lee Park to receive $45M makeover (Source: Thomas R Machnitzki via Wikimedia Commons) Tom Lee Park to receive $45M makeover (Source: Thomas R Machnitzki via Wikimedia Commons)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Tom Lee Park is set to get a $45 million makeover.

The project, which is still in the early stages, will take more than two years to complete, according to Memphis River Parks Foundation.

Upgrades include adding more trees and hills to the park, along with on-street parking on Riverside Drive. 

Memphis River Parks Foundation is currently working to raise part of the funds it will take to revolutionize the park.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

    Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

    Monday, June 11 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-06-12 01:04:17 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:41:28 GMT
    Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)

    The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

    More >>

    The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

    More >>

  • Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:43:10 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

  • Neighbors stunned by man who vanished from Air Force

    Neighbors stunned by man who vanished from Air Force

    Monday, June 11 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:53:56 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:19:46 GMT
    (U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...
    Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.More >>
    Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly