South Koreans in Memphis hopeful following Trump summit with Kim Jong-un

Residents of one Memphis neighborhood are tired of waiting for their streets to be paved.More >>
Residents of one Memphis neighborhood are tired of waiting for their streets to be paved.More >>
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is complete!More >>
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is complete!More >>
A Memphis mother now faces criminal charges after her 12-year-old daughter was shot Tuesday morning.More >>
A Memphis mother now faces criminal charges after her 12-year-old daughter was shot Tuesday morning.More >>
A Memphis pastor from South Korea is weighing in on President Donald Trump's summit in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.More >>
A Memphis pastor from South Korea is weighing in on President Donald Trump's summit in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.More >>
Briarcrest Christian School is rallying together after the loss of a student.More >>
Briarcrest Christian School is rallying together after the loss of a student.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
The bear mama bear was caught on surveillance video easily popping open one of the sliding doors on an unlocked minivan.More >>
The bear mama bear was caught on surveillance video easily popping open one of the sliding doors on an unlocked minivan.More >>
A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport.More >>
A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport.More >>
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.More >>
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.More >>