Violent sex offender at large in Memphis, police say

A convicted sex offender is now a fugitive from the law after officers learned he may have spent the weekend with a 13-year-old.

Lonnie Buckley, 49, is at large. Memphis Police Department said he's a convicted sex offender who is now a suspect in another sexual crime.

Investigators said they found a missing 13-year-old who told them Buckley held her in a hotel for a weekend.

Buckley is classified as a violent sex offender against children.

Anyone with information about Buckley's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

