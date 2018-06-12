Kim Kardashian coming to Memphis on Wednesday, Us Weekly reports

Kim Kardashian-West will be in Memphis on Wednesday, according to Us Weekly.

Kardashian-West will meet with Alice Marie Johnson, the woman she helped get released from prison.

Johnson was serving a life sentence for a first time drug offense. Kardashian-West learned of the story and met with President Donald Trump to discuss options.

Weeks later, Johnson had her prison sentence commuted.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.