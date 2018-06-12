Man tries to sell stolen $90K car on Craigslist

A Memphis man tried to sell a stolen hybrid supercar on Craigslist. Predictably, he got arrested.

Tennessee Highway Patrol noticed a 2016 BMW I8 listed on Craigslist for $87,000.

Since high-end vehicles like that are not typically sold on Craigslist, THP contacted the seller in an attempt to buy the car.

THP said Marqueze Blackwell met an undercover officer in the parking lot of a shopping center near Poplar Avenue and Interstate 240.

The undercover officer saw that the VIN plate of the car had been tampered with. He ran a report on the car and discovered it was stolen out of Orlando, Florida.

Blackwell was arrested and charged with theft of property.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.