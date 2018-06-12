Former Sears Crosstown employees visit new Crosstown Concourse

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...