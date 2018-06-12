Former Sears Crosstown employees visit new Crosstown Concourse

A Memphis College of Art graduate is making his mark on the Bluff City, one mural at a time.More >>
A Memphis College of Art graduate is making his mark on the Bluff City, one mural at a time.More >>
West Memphis neighbors are raising their voices because they are fed up with crime in their community.More >>
West Memphis neighbors are raising their voices because they are fed up with crime in their community.More >>
A bold burglar jumped a woman's fence before slipping into her Midtown home.More >>
A bold burglar jumped a woman's fence before slipping into her Midtown home.More >>
A pair of former Sears Crosstown employees visited Crosstown Concourse on Tuesday.More >>
A pair of former Sears Crosstown employees visited Crosstown Concourse on Tuesday.More >>
A postal service worker in Memphis was shot Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Postal Service.More >>
A postal service worker in Memphis was shot Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Postal Service.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>