Police plead for tips in 2-year-old's murder; offer $20K reward

It's been a year since the murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington. (Source: family)

One year after the death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, Memphis Police investigators still don't know who killed her.

Laylah was shot in a bout of road rage while riding in the backseat of her mother's car last year. She died days later on June 13.

"This is one of those cases that will forever haunt this city," MPD Major Lambert Ross said.

Laylah's mother said she was in a parking lot on Winchester Road waiting to pick up her two sons from work.

That's when she said several cars started "driving crazy" around her, nearly hitting her car. So she yelled at them to stop.

When driving away, gunshots rang out and Laylah was hit.

Ross said Laylah's mother is still grieving, as she should be.

"The pain I can feel in Ms. Washington's voice...my eyes start to water," he said.

Ross said someone knows who Laylah's killer is, and they need to speak up.

As of January, police said they received more than 50 tips that led to seven arrests--none connected to the murder. Ross didn't say how many they've recieved since, but said MPD has gotten 20 different tips that led them to the exact same place.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of Laylah's killer.

"No one is going to pay you $20,000 to keep a secret," Ross said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.