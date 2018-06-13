Police plead for tips in 2-year-old's murder; offer $20K reward - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police plead for tips in 2-year-old's murder; offer $20K reward

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
It's been a year since the murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington. (Source: family) It's been a year since the murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington. (Source: family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One year after the death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, Memphis Police investigators still don't know who killed her.

Laylah was shot in a bout of road rage while riding in the backseat of her mother's car last year. She died days later on June 13.

"This is one of those cases that will forever haunt this city," MPD Major Lambert Ross said.

Laylah's mother said she was in a parking lot on Winchester Road waiting to pick up her two sons from work.

That's when she said several cars started "driving crazy" around her, nearly hitting her car. So she yelled at them to stop. 

When driving away, gunshots rang out and Laylah was hit.

Ross said Laylah's mother is still grieving, as she should be.

"The pain I can feel in Ms. Washington's voice...my eyes start to water," he said.

Ross said someone knows who Laylah's killer is, and they need to speak up.

As of January, police said they received more than 50 tips that led to seven arrests--none connected to the murder. Ross didn't say how many they've recieved since, but said MPD has gotten 20 different tips that led them to the exact same place.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of Laylah's killer.

"No one is going to pay you $20,000 to keep a secret," Ross said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Driver accused of pooping on another man in a fit of road rage

    Driver accused of pooping on another man in a fit of road rage

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:05:47 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:59:20 GMT

    The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.

    More >>

    The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.

    More >>

  • Ex-wife of man who killed 6 in Arizona relieved he's dead

    Ex-wife of man who killed 6 in Arizona relieved he's dead

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:50:46 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:53:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....
    The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.More >>
    The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.More >>

  • Neighbors stunned by man who vanished from Air Force

    Neighbors stunned by man who vanished from Air Force

    Monday, June 11 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:53:56 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 09:27:19 GMT
    (U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...
    Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.More >>
    Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly