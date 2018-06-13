Hazmat crews brought in to clean spill in Whitehaven

One year after the death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, Memphis Police investigators still don't know who killed her.More >>
Twenty five Memphis student received a special scholarship from Comcast this week.More >>
Hazmat crews are working to clean a substance off the road in Whitehaven.More >>
Allegiant Air is offering free lunch at Central BBQ Wednesday, according to the Memphis Business Journal.More >>
In an attempt to find out whether money really does buy happiness, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Happiest Cities in America.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
No one was able to help the critter until it reached the roof because the building's windows don't open.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
