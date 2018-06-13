Hazmat crews brought in to clean spill in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hazmat crews brought in to clean spill in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
The spill happened after a container fell off of a truck. (Source: WMC Action News 5) The spill happened after a container fell off of a truck. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Hazmat crews are working to clean a substance off the road in Whitehaven.

Memphis Fire Department officials said a container fell off of a truck in the area and started smoking.

Fire crews don't know what was inside the container, so hazmat crews were called in to assist with the spill.

