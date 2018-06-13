Allegiant Air offering free lunch at Central BBQ

Allegiant Air is offering free lunch at Central BBQ Wednesday, according to the Memphis Business Journal.

The complimentary lunch is a thank you to the city for the success of the flight service.

Lunch will be offered at the downtown Central BBQ location from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The airline will also be giving away travel vouchers and round-trip tickets.

