Allegiant Air offering free lunch at Central BBQ

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Allegiant Air is offering free lunch at Central BBQ Wednesday, according to the Memphis Business Journal

The complimentary lunch is a thank you to the city for the success of the flight service. 

Lunch will be offered at the downtown Central BBQ location from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The airline will also be giving away travel vouchers and round-trip tickets. 

