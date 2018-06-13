In an attempt to find out whether money really does buy happiness, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Happiest Cities in America.



In order to determine where people in America are most content with their lives, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of happiness. The categories range from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.



Top 10 Happiest Cities in America

Fremont, CA Bismarck, ND San Jose, CA Pearl City, HI Plano, TX Fargo, ND Sioux Falls, SD Irvine, CA Huntington Beach, CA Grand Prairie, TX



Key Stats

El Paso, Texas has the lowest depression rate, 10.3 percent, which is 2.9 times lower than in Salem, Oregon, the city with the highest at 29.6 percent.

Laredo, Texas, has the lowest number of suicides per 100,000 residents, 5.26, which is 5.5 times lower than in Missoula, Montana, the city with the highest at 29.18.

Fremont, California, has the lowest separation & divorce rate, 16.52 percent, which is 2.9 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 47.65 percent.

Overland Park, Kansas has the lowest adequate-sleep rate, 26.4 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 50.8 percent.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, has the lowest average commute time, 14.6 minutes, which is 2.8 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at 40.3 minutes.



To view the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.



