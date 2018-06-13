25 Memphis students receive $1K Comcast scholarship

Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...