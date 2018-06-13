25 Memphis students receive $1K Comcast scholarship - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

25 Memphis students receive $1K Comcast scholarship

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
25 Memphis students receive Comcast scholarship (Source: Comcast)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Twenty five Memphis student received a special scholarship from Comcast this week. 

Each student received $1,000 through the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.

Students are selected based on community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

The goal behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future.

