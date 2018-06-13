Teen killed in West Memphis murder hours after community calls for peace

Jaylen Maxwell is being charged as an adult in the murder. (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

A West Memphis teen is behind bars, charged with killing another teen Tuesday night.

Investigators said Jaylan Maxwell, 17, fired shots at Steeplechase Apartments near midnight.

A teen was shot in the head and died of his injuries--marking the ninth homicide of the year for West Memphis.

Maxwell is charged with murder.

The shooting came just hours West Memphis residents made a loud cry for peace.

Jordyne Craig, 15, was shot and killed Saturday night while walking home with her boyfriend. The shooting brought the community together to call for an end to the violence.

Tuesday night there were many solutions proposed, including strategic policing and more sky cop cameras.

