Penny Hardaway names newest member of coaching staff

Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway announced another assistant coach who would be joining his staff this year.

Hardaway said Sam Mitchell will be joining himself, former NBA player Mike Miller, and former Tigers teammate Tony Madlock on the bench this year.

Mitchell won NBA Coach of the Year in 2007 with the Toronto Raptors. He was most recently the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves (2015-16).

As far as the players, Hardaway said he was impressed with what he's seen so far from his team.

He said everybody showed up to team workouts in shape and ready to get after it.

He specifically praised the newest Tigers.

"All the freshman are competing really hard," Hardaway said. "The veterans are veterans, but the freshman are coming in letting guys know, 'Hey, we're here.'"

