Penny Hardaway names newest member of coaching staff

An emotional Katrena Blackshire appeared before Judge Karen Massey for her first court appearance Wednesday.More >>
Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway announced another assistant coach who would be joining his staff this year.More >>
A West Memphis teen is behind bars, charged with killing another teen Tuesday night.More >>
One year after the death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, Memphis Police investigators still don't know who killed her.More >>
Twenty five Memphis student received a special scholarship from Comcast this week.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby’s rear-facing car seat must face forward.More >>
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.More >>
According to researchers, 49 percent of the kitchen towels collected in the study had bacterial growth which increased in number with extended family, presence on children and increasing family size.More >>
Police have arrested a teller accused of stealing thousands from Louisiana bank and then fleeing to California.More >>
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.More >>
Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...More >>
