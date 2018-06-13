Mother faces judge after 12-year-old daughter shot in car

Katrena Blackshire has been charged with aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide after her daughter was accidentally shot. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

An emotional Katrena Blackshire appeared before Judge Karen Massey for her first court appearance Wednesday.

Blackshire is charged with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse after her 12-year-old daughter was shot and killed with a loaded gun. Police say the mom left in her car.

Neighbors tell us they saw two kids fighting in the mother's car when the gun went off.

The girl was dropped off at the Greenbriar Apartments in Frayser so she could catch the bus for summer camp according to her godmother.

"She was dropping her kids off, they participate in our program.. Every day, she would be up there with the smaller kids, she would drop them off," the child's godmother said.

That Godmother and a row of tearful family members were in court.

Blackshire was represented by attorneys Michael Campbell and Eric Mogy.

"Right now she’s where you would expect to be in a tragedy. Whenever you have tragedies like it’s really hard to talk and gather where your mind is and where you’re at," Campbell said.

He also said that the family is devastated.

"This is a tragedy and we’re asking if you can to pray for the family," he said.

The victim's 13-year old brother was also taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide.

Blackshire has a $35,000 bond and will be back in court June 20th.

