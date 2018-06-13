Man throws brick through store window, steals display phones

Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects responsible for a burglary at a Hickory Hill cellphone store.

The burglary happened on Monday, June 4 at the Smooth Wireless located on Winchester Road near the intersection of Hickory Hill Road.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects get out of the back seat of a blue Nissan Maxima and throw a brick threw the window of the business.

The suspect--described as a 5-foot-6-inch man, weighing 130 pounds, wearing a white hoodie and olive green pants--took display phones off the stands and put them in a bag.

After he was done, the suspect slide into the backseat of the Maxima and the suspects drove off.

The other suspect, who was driving the car, is described as a 6-foot-2-inch man, weighing 250 pounds with medium complexion. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie and brown joggers.

Anyone with information in this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

