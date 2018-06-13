Memphis woman meets Kim Kardashian 1 week after being released from prison

A reality television star and a Memphis grandmother recently released from prison met in Southaven on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian-West used her star power to persuade President Donald Trump to commute the prison sentence of Alice Marie Johnson.

Johnson was convicted of drug charges in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison. It was her first criminal conviction.

Johnson was released from prison June 6. Some of her first publicly spoken words included gratitude for Kardashian-West and Trump.

"I really connected with her and her family. It just seemed like the right thing to do," Kardashian-West said. "I mean it's just opened up a bigger conversation for me, but the one constant thing from the White House, to my feelings, to the attorneys feelings, to everyone involved, everyone had a mutual respect that this was the right thing to do."

After 21 years in prison, Johnson recalled the moment she got the news from Kardashian-West.

"What did she say? I believe she said, 'you can go home. You can go home,'" Johnson said.

"You can go home?" Hoda Kotb, host of TODAY, asked?

"You can go home now. Are you ready to go home? When she said that, I went into full-fledged Pentecostal holy dance. I started screaming and jumping," Johnson said.

Through all of that, Johnson and Kardashian-West had not met.

That changed June 13.

Kardashian-West flew into Memphis and drove down to Southaven to meet with the woman she helped free from imprisonment.

The pair met and hugged as part of a photo shoot for Kardashian-West's reality show and NBC's TODAY Show.

TODAY Exclusive: @HodaKotb sits down with @KimKardashian and Alice Johnson. Tune in tomorrow for full interview. pic.twitter.com/zLhBGb4YYC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2018

Kardashian-West and Johnson took a picture with the clemency certificate signed by the president, and Kardashian-West--the social media queen--took to Snapchat to commemorate the meeting.

Kardashian-West left Johnson's sister's home in the late afternoon, and took off on a private flight out of the Bluff City.

Thursday morning, hear more of Kardashian-West and Johnson's first joint interview on NBC's TODAY show.

