Man posing as customer robs Whitehaven Family Dollar

A man posing as a customer robbed a Whitehaven Family Dollar, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened on Monday, June 11 at the Family Dollar located on Elvis Presley Blvd near the intersection of Old Hernando Rd.

Officers said a man entered Family Dollar and asked the clerk for cigarettes.

The suspect then pulled an unknown item out his pocket and displayed it as a handgun. He took an undetermined amount of money from the cash register.

The suspect later drove away from the scene in an early 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The suspect is described as 5-feet-8-inches too 5-feet-11-inches tall, thin build, dark complexion, short high-top fade, and has a noticeable scar. He was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue pants, and dark shoes.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

