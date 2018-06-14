Hardaway, Tigers coach kids at summer camp

Penny's Tigers team joined him at the camp. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Penny Hardaway is finally getting to do some on court coaching at the University of Memphis at his Penny Hardaway Kids Camp at the Student Rec Center.

Hardaway, the former U of M All-American and NBA All-Star, gave personal instruction to some wide eyed youngsters ready to learn.

Penny is joined in camp counseling by the players on his first Tigers team.

Everyone from All-AAC Performer Kyvon Davenport and Kareem Brewton to incoming Freshmen David Winjett and Alex Lomax all took part.

Hardaway says competition for playing time is intense during off season workouts.

"All of the freshman are competing very hard." he said. "All of the freshman are looking good and competing hard. The veterans are being veterans. But, the freshman are coming in letting the guys know that, hey, we are here."

Rising senior Jeremiah Martin coached at the Camp as well, despite still being in a walking boot.

Martin is recovering from a broken foot he suffered at the end of last season.

The Penny Hardaway Kids Camp has another session schedule June 25-28.

