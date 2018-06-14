Free summer camp works to halt childhood obesity

A free summer camp is aiming to help kids live a healthy life.

The healthy Life Sports Camp starts next week at W.E.B. DuBois High School.

It's a free week-long camp, but because of the demand for space, participation is limited to the first 100 registrants.

The camp is working to support the fight against childhood obesity. They're partnering with the USDA Feeding Program to provide balanced meals and fun activities.

The camp is for kids ages 6-12 and runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 18-22.

Volunteers are still needed to help serve the event.

Click here to register your child or become a volunteer.

