Free summer camp works to halt childhood obesity - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Free summer camp works to halt childhood obesity

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
The camp includes a free healthy meal program. (Source: Army.mil) The camp includes a free healthy meal program. (Source: Army.mil)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A free summer camp is aiming to help kids live a healthy life.

The healthy Life Sports Camp starts next week at W.E.B. DuBois High School.

It's a free week-long camp, but because of the demand for space, participation is limited to the first 100 registrants.

The camp is working to support the fight against childhood obesity. They're partnering with the USDA Feeding Program to provide balanced meals and fun activities.

The camp is for kids ages 6-12 and runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 18-22.

Volunteers are still needed to help serve the event.

Click here to register your child or become a volunteer.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • BREAKDOWN: Why humid heat feels worse than dry heat

    BREAKDOWN: Why humid heat feels worse than dry heat

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:55:07 GMT
    (Source: CNBC)(Source: CNBC)
    (Source: CNBC)(Source: CNBC)

    If you've ever been to a dry climate in the Summer, you may have noticed that it does not feel as hot as it does here in the Mid-South. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains why. 

    More >>

    If you've ever been to a dry climate in the Summer, you may have noticed that it does not feel as hot as it does here in the Mid-South. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains why. 

    More >>

  • Woman comes home to find strange man in her bed, police say

    Woman comes home to find strange man in her bed, police say

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:49:47 GMT
    Mark Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary. (Source: SCSO)Mark Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary. (Source: SCSO)
    Mark Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary. (Source: SCSO)Mark Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary. (Source: SCSO)

    A woman came home to find a strange man in her bed, according to Memphis Police Department.

    More >>

    A woman came home to find a strange man in her bed, according to Memphis Police Department.

    More >>

  • Dangerous heat for Father's Day weekend

    Dangerous heat for Father's Day weekend

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:48:07 GMT
    Source: WMC Action News 5Source: WMC Action News 5

    Heat and humidity will put heat index values in the triple digits this weekend. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant is helping you plan around the heat.

    More >>

    Heat and humidity will put heat index values in the triple digits this weekend. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant is helping you plan around the heat.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly