Electric scooter sharing service coming to Memphis

The scooter share service has been popular in other cities like Nasville, but have been met with some issues. (Sourc: PXHere)

Memphis city leaders will make an announcement on a new electric scooter service Thursday afternoon.

A media release said Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen and Councilman Kemp Conrad will be talking about "dockless shared electric vehicles."

The description matches rental scooters that have proved popular in Nashville and other cities.

The scooters have also caused problems since riders are allowed to leave them anywhere they want.

Memphis leaders said they will reveal a more proactive plan for the vehicles.

