Electric scooter sharing service coming to Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Electric scooter sharing service coming to Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
The scooter share service has been popular in other cities like Nasville, but have been met with some issues. (Sourc: PXHere) The scooter share service has been popular in other cities like Nasville, but have been met with some issues. (Sourc: PXHere)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis city leaders will make an announcement on a new electric scooter service Thursday afternoon.

A media release said Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen and Councilman Kemp Conrad will be talking about "dockless shared electric vehicles."

The description matches rental scooters that have proved popular in Nashville and other cities.

The scooters have also caused problems since riders are allowed to leave them anywhere they want.

Memphis leaders said they will reveal a more proactive plan for the vehicles.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • BREAKDOWN: Why humid heat feels worse than dry heat

    BREAKDOWN: Why humid heat feels worse than dry heat

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:55:07 GMT
    (Source: CNBC)(Source: CNBC)
    (Source: CNBC)(Source: CNBC)

    If you've ever been to a dry climate in the Summer, you may have noticed that it does not feel as hot as it does here in the Mid-South. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains why. 

    More >>

    If you've ever been to a dry climate in the Summer, you may have noticed that it does not feel as hot as it does here in the Mid-South. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains why. 

    More >>

  • Woman comes home to find strange man in her bed, police say

    Woman comes home to find strange man in her bed, police say

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:49:47 GMT
    Mark Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary. (Source: SCSO)Mark Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary. (Source: SCSO)
    Mark Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary. (Source: SCSO)Mark Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary. (Source: SCSO)

    A woman came home to find a strange man in her bed, according to Memphis Police Department.

    More >>

    A woman came home to find a strange man in her bed, according to Memphis Police Department.

    More >>

  • Dangerous heat for Father's Day weekend

    Dangerous heat for Father's Day weekend

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:48:07 GMT
    Source: WMC Action News 5Source: WMC Action News 5

    Heat and humidity will put heat index values in the triple digits this weekend. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant is helping you plan around the heat.

    More >>

    Heat and humidity will put heat index values in the triple digits this weekend. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant is helping you plan around the heat.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly