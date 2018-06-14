Rent-able electric scooters available Friday in Memphis

Electric scooters will be available in Memphis starting Friday.

City leaders secured a temporary operating agreement for Bird, an electric scooter sharing company. The temporary agreement allows Bird to begin immediately.

Friday, Memphis will become the 15th city in the country where Bird has a presence.

"This is really an example of how [Mayor Jim Strickland's administration] is making it easier to do business in the City of Memphis and with the City of Memphis," Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowan said.

Bird will release 200 scooters in Memphis on Friday. The scooters will be available in Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, South Memphis, and Cooper-Young.

The scooters will cost $1 to rent and $0.15 for every minute you're riding the scooter.

Bird has an app you can download to rent the scooters.

The scooters can travel up to 15 miles per hour and have a range of 20 miles.

The launch of Bird comes three weeks after launching a similar bike share program and just a couple months after bringing the trolleys back to Downtown Memphis.

