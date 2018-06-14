Dangerous heat for Father's Day weekend - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dangerous heat for Father's Day weekend

By Brittney Bryant, Meteorologist
Connect
Source: WMC Action News 5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With mostly dry conditions, sunshine and a southerly wind, heat and humidity will climb this weekend. There have not been any heat advisories so far this year, but we will likely reach that criteria over the weekend. 

The actual temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel warmer. The heat index could reach or exceed 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, which is why a heat advisory is possible. 

Heat index can help you understand how hot it's going to feel outside. Here's Meteorologist Nick Gunter with a Breakdown on why the heat index is more important than temperatures.

This weekend, we recommend limiting your time outside between noon and 5 p.m. when temperatures are highest. You can check the current temperatures and forecast on the WMC First Alert Weather app.

