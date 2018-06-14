Woman comes home to find strange man in her bed, police say

A woman came home to find a strange man in her bed, according to Memphis Police Department.

According to a police report, a woman arrived at her house on North Parkway on June 7 and noticed a strange pair of white shoes outside of her laundry room window.

The screen for the window to her laundry room was also taken off and placed on the ground. The window was also opened even though she left it closed earlier.

She then waited for her husband to return home and they checked the house.

When they got to the bedroom, they found a stranger under the covers in their bed.

The husband detained the man in the bed while 911 was called.

Mark Conlee, 31, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary.

