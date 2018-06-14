Phone scammers targeting DeSoto County residents

The phone scammers are at it again! This time, the scammers are using a caller ID that shows up as DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

A few people have fallen for this scam already, losing thousands of dollars.

The scammer is stating that his name is "SGT Conner." He tells his victims that they have missed jury duty and that they have a warrant for their arrest. He then tells them that they can either be arrested or pay. One phone number the scammer calls from is 662-912-4033.

However, the real DeSoto County Sheriff's Department has made it clear that they will not ask for money over the phone.

They are currently working to protect citizens from anyone calling to ask for their financial information.

When in doubt, call the real DeSoto County Sheriff's Dept at (662) 469-8027 to verify possible scams. If you have real fines to pay, either come to the DeSoto County Courthouse or the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department to resolve your issue.

