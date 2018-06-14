A chance to "Play It Cool" for low-income seniors and disabled residents

A second chance was provided for low-income seniors, and disabled residents of Shelby County to receive free air conditioning units. (Source: Flickr)

A second chance was provided for low-income seniors, and disabled residents of Shelby County to receive free air conditioning units. Memphis Light, Gas, and Water Division (MLGW), paired with the Neighborhood Christian Center to create the "Play It Cool" initiative to help those living in homes without operable air conditioning.

Air condition installations were performed by MLGW employees for those who apply and meet all of the qualifications.

To qualify for the program the resident must be a low-income senior of 60 years or older, or a disabled adult. Applicants must also be a MLGW customer of record at the address where the air conditioning unit is being requested.

The application process opened June 12, 2018, but The Neighborhood Christian Center is hosting an additional screening and application process today, (June 14, 2018), at 785 Jackson Avenue from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., up until all units have been committed.

Applicants cannot have previously received an air conditioner from the Play It Cool Program.

For more information regarding the necessary qualifications and credentials for eligibility, applicants for the “Play It Cool” Program can contact the Neighborhood Christian Center’s hotline number at (901) 881-6013.

