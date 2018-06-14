Fireball truck crashes on I-40, spilling whisky across interstate

The truck spilled whisky all across I-40 (Source: Arkansas DOT)

A truck hauling Fireball Whisky crashed near Little Rock on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in Pulaski County on Interstate 40.

The crash sent debris across the interstate, spilling whisky across the road.

Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

Crews went to work cleaning the liquor from the road.

