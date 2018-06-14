Fireball truck crashes on I-40, spilling whisky across interstat - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fireball truck crashes on I-40, spilling whisky across interstate

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The truck spilled whisky all across I-40 (Source: Arkansas DOT) The truck spilled whisky all across I-40 (Source: Arkansas DOT)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (WMC) -

A truck hauling Fireball Whisky crashed near Little Rock on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in Pulaski County on Interstate 40.

The crash sent debris across the interstate, spilling whisky across the road.

Crews went to work cleaning the liquor from the road.

