Killed 12-year-old girl to be honored with memorial service

The Neighborhood Christian Center made plans to honor the 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed Tuesday.

The 12-year-old was waiting for a bus to get to camp when she was shot and killed sitting in a car at Greenbriar Apartments in Frayser.

The child's mother, Katrena Blackshire, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse, and the girl's 13-year-old brother is charged with reckless homicide.

The Christian Center CEO said the group is working with the family to support them in a memorial and payer service in the girl's honor. The service hopes to be set up for this weekend, but a date has yet to be finalized.

