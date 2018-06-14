Memphis Zoo welcomes four baby warthogs

More warthogs are making their way into the Memphis Zoo!

This spring, the zoo welcomed four baby warthogs; Peyton, Rodgers, Carson, and Cameron. The babies and mom, Daphne, are doing well and are currently on exhibit at the Round Barn.

Scientifically known as Phacochoerus africanus, warthogs can be found in Grassland, Savanna, and Woodland in Sub-Saharan Africa.

These sturdy hogs are members of the same family as domestic pigs, yet they have very different features.

Warthogs weigh between 110 and 330 pounds and can run up to 30 miles an hour. They manage to keep a diet that mainly consist of grass, fruit, and insects while protecting themselves from other predators using their warts.

Commonly known for their astounding intelligence, warthogs are pretty self employed.

You can check them out on exhibit today!

