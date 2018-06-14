2 men arrested for repeatedly stealing from neighbor

A pair of men accused of repeatedly stealing from their neighbor's house are now behind bars.

Officers determined that Christopher Henley and Joe Stanley repeatedly stole from a house near the intersection of North Graham Street and Macon Road.

The victim told officers that he returned home Monday, June 4 to find his rear bathroom window broken.

He discovered two pistols valued around $2,000, a laptop valued at $2,200, and a chair had been stolen.

On Monday, June 11, the victim again noticed his window broken and his drawers, boxes, and closest ransacked. A window to his shed was also broken and a drill and handsaw worth $350 were missing.

On Wednesday, June 13, the victim once again came home to find his shed broken into. This time his garden equipment was missing.

Police developed Henley and Stanley as suspects. Both men have been charged with theft and taken to jail.

