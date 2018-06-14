How to spend this Father's Day in the 901

Celebrate your dad the right way this weekend in the 901!

Time is running out to get dad that special gift for Father's Day. But you don't have to break the bank to bring a smile to his face.

From food to music, don't miss the many activities and special deals available in Memphis this Father's Day Weekend!

Admission to Soulsville Record Swap at Stax Museum is free Saturday starting at 11 a.m. However, you could beat the crowd and get inside at 10 a.m. for $10.

"Basically we've got two dozen tables on some of the best record dealers in the country and some local ones too coming in with 45's, LPs, some 78s, a lot of Memphis stuff," Stax Museum Executive Director Jeff Kollath said. "I think it's a great opportunity for a lot of dads to come out. Come out with their kids especially because so many people are building collections. Those small turntables you can buy are perfect for kids rooms."

If dad's willing to brave the heat, Robert Church Park is offering a Juneteenth history lesson complete with food and fun.

"It's the oldest known celebration for the ending of slavery," Juneteenth Urban Music Festival CEO Talisa Franklin said. "Father's Day is an amazing day for us because we celebrate all the fathers here."

Numerous Memphis restaurants are hosting great Father's Day Weekend specials. Click here for a large list of available deals.

