MLGW hopes to donate 200 A/C units to qualified residents

Kevin Jackson was shot and killed in a drug deal that turned into a robbery on June 6.More >>
Lifeblood's Donor Fest 2018 takes place June 11-16More >>
Shelby County Schools is considering putting Narcan in schools to protect students.More >>
Come July 1, the state of Tennessee will be responsible for the upkeep of some of the busiest and most-traveled roads in Memphis.More >>
A pair of men accused of repeatedly stealing from their neighbor's house are now behind bars.More >>
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.More >>
Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.More >>
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.More >>
The arrest warrant revealed Breanna Lewis killed Harlee May 29 at their home on Daisy Lewis Lane.More >>
An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway.More >>
On Wednesday afternoon, Ballard picked up the intercom receiver and started the music to Etta James' "At Last."More >>
An arrest warrant revealed the 19-year-old South Carolina woman who concocted a story about her 11-month-old daughter being kidnapped caused the injuries that led to her daughter's death.More >>
