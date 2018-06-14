MLGW hopes to donate 200 A/C units to qualified residents

With temperatures rising, MLGW is helping cool off those most in need in the Mid-South.

The utility company is once again teaming with the Neighborhood Christian Center to hand out hundreds of air conditioning units.

Thursday was the second chance for low-income seniors and disabled residents to receive free air conditioning units.

The annual Play It Cool initiative provides around 200 window A/C units to qualified Shelby County residents.

For most of the day, low-income Shelby County residents over the age of 60, who don't already have an air conditioning unit, came by to sign up for the Play It Cool program.

Each applicant was screened to ensure they met the criteria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people 65 or older are more prone to heat-related health problems.

"It's hot. I've got a fan in my window. It's blowing a little bit, and I think the almighty God because he let it rain and it cooled down every time it rained," Delois Lewis said.

MLGW employees will install the AC units likely by the end of the month. The company hopes to donate each and every one of the 200 units they have in stock to a senior in need.

