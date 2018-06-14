Donate blood and celebrate this week in Memphis!

Lifeblood's Donor Fest 2018 takes place June 11-16.

All donors will receive a t-shirt, a free movie ticket, and a Chick-fil-A coupon.

Donors are entered to win Amazon gift cards each day of the Donor Fest for $100, and up to $500 at the end of the week. Donors are also entered to win a dream vacation valued up to $6,000. Winners of this raffle get to choose the destination.

The official celebration of Donor Fest will take place on June 16 at Memphis University School (Campus Center Building- 6191 Park Avenue) in Memphis.

The Donor Fest Celebration will include a Blood Drive, fun activities & a Human Blood Drop picture from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. The Lifeblood awards ceremony will be from Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy Chick-fil-A chicken biscuits for breakfast and light bites for lunch.

Don't miss a chance to donate and celebrate!

